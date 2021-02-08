Wownero (WOW) Price Hits $0.0440 on Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $118,146.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00050114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00171750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00055387 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.00 or 0.01063986 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

