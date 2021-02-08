Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $45,367.73 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $45,367.73 or 0.99733611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and approximately $332.82 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00031183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00076303 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 121,625 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

