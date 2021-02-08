Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $78.21 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $247.46 million and $157.99 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $78.21 or 0.00169664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00171101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058911 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00062204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00194383 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,164,061 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

