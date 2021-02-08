Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $237.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

