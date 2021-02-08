Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 386,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $711,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,862 shares of company stock worth $77,302,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.81 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45. The company has a market cap of $156.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

