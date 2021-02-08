Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $549.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $340.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.99 and a 200-day moving average of $514.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

