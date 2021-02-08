Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in eBay by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,134 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,668,111 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after acquiring an additional 50,965 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.