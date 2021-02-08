Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $277.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $325.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

