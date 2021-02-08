Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 769,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,486,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $109.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

