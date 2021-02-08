WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading 7% Higher

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.18. 2,342,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,476,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,204,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,523,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,376,440 shares of company stock worth $40,027,530. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WW International by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WW International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in WW International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,290,000 after buying an additional 262,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

