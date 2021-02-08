Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.15. Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

