Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,240,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,120 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.81% of Xcel Energy worth $282,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $43,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

