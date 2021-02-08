Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading Up 5.3%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.91 and last traded at $53.88. Approximately 277,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 231,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.26 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 150.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $228,000.

Xencor Company Profile (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

