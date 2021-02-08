Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 612,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 705,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

XBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

