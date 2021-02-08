XTRABYTES (XBY) 1-Day Volume Hits $185.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $185.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00051233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00174771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00376304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007085 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

XTRABYTES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

