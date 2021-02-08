Xuez (XUEZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $60,047.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 77.3% against the US dollar. One Xuez coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Xuez has a total market cap of $33,367.93 and $60,047.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,958,513 coins and its circulating supply is 3,992,079 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

Xuez can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

