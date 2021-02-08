Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 702,672 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 702,672 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 5.3% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of The Walt Disney worth $427,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $181.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.