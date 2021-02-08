Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.02

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 7200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

