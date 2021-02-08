Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Lowered to $9.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.61% from the company’s current price.

AUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 784,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,339,842. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

