Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Lowered to $9.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 94.61% from the company’s current price.
AUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
NYSE AUY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 784,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,339,842. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.
Yamana Gold Company Profile
Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.
