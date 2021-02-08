Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yandex in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Yandex alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Yandex by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 66.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.