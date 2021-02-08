YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.23

YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 39620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.61 million and a PE ratio of 12.22.

YANGAROO Inc. (YOO.V) (CVE:YOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that YANGAROO Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YANGAROO Inc, a software company, provides work-flow management solutions for the media industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Digital Media Distribution System platform, an end to end technology solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

