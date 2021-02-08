Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $23.20. 2,900,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,872,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YSG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,885,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,400,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

