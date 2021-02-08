YEE (YEE) Market Cap Achieves $2.10 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. YEE has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $68,282.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One YEE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.08 or 0.01097681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,516.31 or 0.05670751 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00020700 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

