YENTEN (YTN) Price Up 138.2% Over Last Week

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $39,672.64 and $926.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 138.2% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,242.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.05 or 0.04152439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00386030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.71 or 0.01137377 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.00461791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00385738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.85 or 0.00233209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021188 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

Buying and Selling YENTEN

YENTEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.