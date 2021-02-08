Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) Shares Up 125.6%

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YEWB)’s stock price shot up 125.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -1.02.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Yew Bio-Pharm Group had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter.

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) raw materials in the form of yew tree branches and leaves to manufacture TCM containing taxol. It is also involved in processing and selling yew raw materials used in the manufacture of traditional Chinese medicine; growing and selling yew tree seedlings and mature trees, including potted miniature yew trees; manufacturing and selling furniture and handicrafts made of yew tree timber; selling agricultural products, such as yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extracts, composite northeast yew extracts, and yew essential oil soaps; and selling wood ear mushroom.

