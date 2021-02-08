YFIVE FINANCE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $163,727.00 (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $70,017.60 and $163,727.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFIVE FINANCE token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00008897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00052537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00177637 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00073946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00060348 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00209657 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Token Profile

YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,149 tokens. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance

