YGGDRASH (YEED) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded up 69.5% against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $20,471.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01188757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.22 or 0.06032355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000156 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.