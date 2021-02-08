Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Trading 5.8% Higher

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $18.86. 343,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 509,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.06). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 101,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.19% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

