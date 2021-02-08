YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 7.1%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.51. Approximately 2,604,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,771,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

YPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Santander lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth $37,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

