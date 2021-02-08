Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Yum China in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.70 price target on the stock.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

NYSE YUMC opened at $57.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. Yum China has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Yum China by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 727,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

