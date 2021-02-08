Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Post $1.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.11. Herc reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Herc.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

Shares of HRI traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.31. 2,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,804. Herc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Herc by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Herc by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Herc by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

