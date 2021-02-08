Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce $33.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.84 million to $34.11 million. Solar Capital posted sales of $37.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $123.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.22 million to $124.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $161.34 million, with estimates ranging from $159.70 million to $162.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.76 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLRC. Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SLRC stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $762.37 million, a PE ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

