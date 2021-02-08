Zacks: Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce sales of $309.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.10 million and the highest is $314.60 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $315.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

