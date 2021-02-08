Zacks: Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.93 Million

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to announce sales of $309.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.10 million and the highest is $314.60 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $315.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.