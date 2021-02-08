Zacks: Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. Barrington Research lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in National CineMedia by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 531,467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 1,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 193,749 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 19.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,838 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 600.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

