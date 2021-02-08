Zacks: Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce $159.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.50 million and the highest is $162.00 million. Perficient reported sales of $145.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $609.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.10 million to $611.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $664.38 million, with estimates ranging from $650.55 million to $674.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,853.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 237,193 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $61.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

