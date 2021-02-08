Zacks: Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post $0.90 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 291.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $47.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

