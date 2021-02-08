Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after buying an additional 2,648,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,057,000 after buying an additional 1,521,151 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 3,346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 598,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 403,562 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 416,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 333,355 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.39. 183,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.69.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.