Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post sales of $730.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $769.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.70 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $370.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $92.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 440.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
