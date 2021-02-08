Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post sales of $730.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $769.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.70 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $370.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Overstock.com.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,067 shares of company stock worth $3,838,196. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $92.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 440.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

