Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.03. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. 140166 raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,550,000 after buying an additional 659,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,269,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.13 on Monday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

