Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.52. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

SBCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 423,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 369,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 306,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.98. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $34.08.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

