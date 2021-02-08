Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce sales of $787.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $778.63 million and the highest is $795.00 million. Trimble reported sales of $824.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trimble.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 7,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $445,508.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,667 shares of company stock worth $2,359,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

