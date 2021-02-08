Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Ameresco reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameresco.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Also, EVP Michael T. Bakas sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $101,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at $101,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 837,625 shares of company stock worth $44,616,383. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Ameresco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $3.21 on Monday, reaching $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,763. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

