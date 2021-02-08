Zacks: Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). fuboTV reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($5.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($3.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.50. 210,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,657,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

