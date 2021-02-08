Zacks: Brokerages Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.23 Million

Equities analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to announce $107.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.70 million to $110.75 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full year sales of $381.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $378.20 million to $385.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $422.38 million, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $440.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $13.38 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

