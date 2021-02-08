Zacks: Brokerages Expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAC will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company.

IMAC stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $23.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -2.05. IMAC has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.27% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

