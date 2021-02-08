Zacks: Brokerages Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Million

Brokerages predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce $12.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $36.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $36.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.20 million, with estimates ranging from $41.09 million to $43.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million.

IRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IRIX stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

