Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $799.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

