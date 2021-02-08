Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.61 Million

Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to post sales of $65.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.23 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $73.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $271.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.56 million to $271.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $265.19 million, with estimates ranging from $261.83 million to $268.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

NMFC stock opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.80 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

