Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $64.39.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.