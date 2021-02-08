Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post sales of $47.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the lowest is $47.60 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $185.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $185.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $197.51 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $204.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 37.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO opened at $59.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.